Manchester City will host Tottenham up next in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham will be desperate to bounce back after back-to-back defeats against Galatasaray and Ipswich Town. They are down in 10th place in the standings but will take confidence from their last outing against the hosts, which was a win in the Carabao Cup.

Manchester City's form has been worse. They have lost their last four games in a row and will be desperate for points here. They are currently second, with a five-point gap to league leaders Liverpool.

How to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Tottenham and Manchester City will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.30 pm GMT / 12.30 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri remains unavailable as he continues recovering from an ACL injury. Long-term absentee Oscar Bobb is also out with a leg fracture.

On a positive note for Manchester City, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, and Phil Foden have participated in training this week and will undergo late fitness assessments, alongside Ruben Dias, Jeremy Doku, Nathan Ake, and Matheus Nunes.

Tottenham team news

For Tottenham, Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended for seven matches following comments made about teammate Son Heung-min earlier this year, though the club has appealed the duration of the ban.

Richarlison and Wilson Odobert are sidelined with hamstring issues, while center-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero remain major doubts.

