How to live stream Champions League Matchday 6 for free - Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Barcelona & more

Find out how to watch all the Champions League games this week, including Salzburg v Liverpool, Chelsea v Lille and Leverkusen v Juventus...

The 2019-20 UEFA group stage is all set for culmination.

The first five matchdays produced some amazing matches and now we are set for matchday 6. We have some big games lined up with Red Bull Salzburg hosting defending champions while are at home against . , , , and all the other European heavyweights are in action too.

Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.

How to live stream the Champions League for free

DAZN, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League play-off matches to its users in , Cambodia, and Laos.

All the matches will be shown on Goal and select games will be LIVE streamed on DAZN's social media handles.

The streams are 100 per cent free, legal and uninterrupted. You don't need any credit card. Just visit the site and watch the match.

Fans can watch on any device, anywhere - mobile, desktop & laptop.

Salzburg v Liverpool, Chelsea v Lille and Leverkusen v will be LIVE streamed on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages in , Laos, Cambodia and Philippines.

Here are the LIVE streaming details for all games:

Champions League Match Day 5 Fixtures

Remaining Champions League Fixtures

Round of 16 fixtures for the UEFA Champions League will be revealed after the group stages culminate.