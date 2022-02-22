‘I live for moments like this’ - Elanga on hearing Man Utd fans chant his song after scoring at Leeds

Anthony Elanga is enjoying a breakthrough season at Manchester United, with the 19-year-old forward seeing regular game time for Premier League heavyweights while earning himself a terrace chant.

The talented Swedish youngster made his competitive debut for the Red Devils in May 2021 against Leicester, but has figured more prominently this season and has two goals to his name through 13 appearances in all competitions.

He has been making quite an impression on a loyal fan base, with his own song broken out once again at Elland Road on Sunday after putting the finishing touches to a thrilling 4-2 victory over old adversaries Leeds.

What has been said?

Elanga has told United’s official website of earning favour with United supporters: “I felt amazing when I scored and hearing them chanting my song. That made it very special.

“I live for moments like this, I want to experience more, score more goals and just keep going.”

What are the lyrics to the Anthony Elanga song?

Red Devils supporters have come up with a chant for Elanga that is sung to the tune of ‘Rhythm is a Dancer’, a 1992 hit for German group Snap!

Here are the lyrics to the Swedish star’s song:

“Rhythm is a dancer, Anthony Elanga,

You won’t stop him if you dare,

Came from Scandinavia,

To be United’s saviour,

Scoring goals from everywhere.”

The bigger picture

Elanga is another product of United’s famed academy system, having linked up with the club from Malmo in 2014.

His father was once a Cameroon international defender with 17 caps to his name, but a hot prospect in the present is more concerned with tormenting opponents than keeping them out and has so far pledged allegiance to the country of his birth.

Senior international recognition is expected to come his way shortly, with Elanga living the dream in England as each passing performance cements his standing as a new fan favourite.

He posted on social media after figuring a 1-0 win over West Ham in January: “What an amazing feeling to hear my name sang by the Stretford End.

“I’ve stood singing at Old Trafford myself and dreamt of moments like this.

“I’ll give everything for you and this team! We keep fighting until the very end.”

