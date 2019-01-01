Lithuania vs Portugal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. will chase just their second victory in Group B as they seek to hunt down leaders Ukraine

will attempt to take another step towards on Tuesday when they go to Lithuania for their latest qualifying encounter.

After draws in their opening two matches against and , Fernando Santos’ side have been left to play catch-up due to their Nations League commitments, and fresh from winning the inaugural title they overcame Serbia 4-2 on Saturday.

Next up is a Lithuania outfit that is proving to be the Group B whipping boys, with just one point from their opening four matches.

Game Lithuania vs Portugal Date Tuesday, September 10 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream TUDN USA / UniMas fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and can be streamed via Sky Go Extra.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Mix Sky Go Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Lithuania squad Goalkeepers Setkus, Zubas, Cerniauskas Defenders Vaitkunas, Andriuskevicius, Klimavicius, Baravykas, Girdvainis, Jankauskas, Palionis Midfielders Mikoliunas, Slivka, Zulpa, Kuklys, Petravicius, Vorobjovas, Verbickas, Kalauskas, Simkus, Golubickas, Matulevicius Forwards Cernych, Laukzemis

Lithuania are sweating over the fitness of Fedor Crnych, who is both their captain and their top scorer.

They are already bereft of Arvydas Novikovas, who is their second-leading marksman.

Possible Lithuania starting XI: Zubas; Vorobjovas, Palionis, Girdvainis, Mikoliunas; Simkus; Golubickas, Matulevicius, Zulpa, Verbickas; Cernych

Position Portugal squad Goalkeepers Patricio, Beto, Sa Defenders Fonte, Guerreiro, Cancelo, Dias, Semedo, Rui, Carrico, Ferro Midfielders Moutinho, Carvalho, Bernardo Silva, Pereira, Sanches, Fernandes, Pizzi, Neves Forwards Ronaldo, Guedes, Rafa Silva, Felix, Jota, Podence

’s Nelson Semedo is doubtful, but otherwise Portugal can pick from their strongest panel and will, of course, be spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Possible Portugal starting XI: Patricio; Cancelo, Fonte, Dias, Guerreiro; Pereira; Bernardo Silva, Carvalho, Fernandes, Guedes; Ronaldo

Betting & Match Odds

Portugal are massive 1/14 favourites with bet365. A surprise home win is available at 50/1 while Lithuania even pinching a draw is a distant 12/1.

