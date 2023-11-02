'He should have been respected' - Lisandro Martinez slams fans who booed Emi Martinez at Ballon d'Or ceremony and says he 'loved' goalkeeper's attitude at World Cup 2022

The treatment of Emiliano Martinez during the 2023 Ballon d'Or presentation has been criticised by Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez.

Emi Martinez booed at Ballon d'Or gala

Lisandro defends team-mate

Calls goalkeeper a leader

WHAT HAPPENED? At the presentation in Paris, Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez received the Lev Yashin award. The Aston Villa goalkeeper received recognition for his outstanding performance during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which contributed to La Abiceleste's victory. After receiving his trophy, the 31-year-old relived his famous stop against France's Randal Kolo Muani in the World Cup final. However, it received jeers from fans given the event was taking place in the French capital. Didier Drogba, the co-host, stepped in and asked the audience to show more decency. Lisandro Martinez believes that his team-mate, who "always leads by example," was wrongly jeered by supporters.

WHAT THEY SAID: ""Without a doubt, it should have been respected: whoever the player is," he told TyC Sports. "The truth is that I loved the attitude of Dibu, always leading by example. It makes me happy because of Dibu’s example more than that of other people.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Villa goalkeeper was vital for Argentina during the World Cup, keeping three clean sheets in seven games and making four penalty saves in shootouts. He helped Lionel Messi and Co. clinch the trophy in Qatar with several eye-catching displays.

WHAT NEXT? Martinez will return to action with club side Aston Villa on Sunday against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.