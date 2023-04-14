Lisandro Martinez injury: Man Utd defender has reportedly BROKEN his metatarsal as Erik ten Hag faces anxious wait for scan results

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez could have broken the metatarsal in his right foot, according to reports in Argentina.

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez is to undergo a scan after coming off the pitch in United's 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final first leg in agony after appearing to twist his right foot unapposed. United manager Erik ten Hag dismissed suggestions after the game that the Argentine had damaged his Achilles tendon but would not give any more details and would not comment on a report that the player had broken his metatarsal.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Sorry, no, it's not even 24 hours so I don't have a complete diagnosis so I can't tell in this moment," Ten Hag told a press conference on Friday. "I can't say in this moment, when we have news we will give it straight to you. Let's do the medical, a full assessment, complete diagnosis, it doesn't change in this moment. I have an idea but I don't cause speculation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentine reporter Gaston Edul of TYC Sports said Martinez left Old Trafford on crutches and that he may have broken his metatarsal. However, he added that the injury was not as bad as was first feared. A broken metatarsal can take around six weeks to heel, compared to a ruptured Achilles tendon, which can take up to four months to recover from.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Martinez's injury leaves United desperately short in defence. Raphael Varane is also set to miss Sunday's match at Nottingham Forest while Harry Maguire is suspended for next week's FA Cup semi-final tie against Brighton. However, there is hope that Luke Shaw will be back to face Forest.

WHAT NEXT? United visit Nottingham Forest on Sunday looking for their first away win in the Premier League since February.