Lionesses star Kirby keen for 'surreal' Euro 2022 fever to energise England support

A comeback against Spain to book a last four spot has sparked jubilant scenes reminiscent of last year's Euro 2020 party, and the star hopes for more

England forward Fran Kirby says the team hope they can continue to help the nation celebrate as they angle for a first major final in over a dozen years, with the Chelsea attacker admitting it has been a "surreal" experience as Euro 2022 fever grips the nation.

A year on from the pan-continental Euro 2020 men's tournament seizing hearts and minds on home soil as the Three Lions - de-facto key hosts - reached a maiden European Championship final at Wembley Stadium, the Lionesses could match their compatriots when they face Sweden in Tuesday's semi-final at Bramall Lane.

Sarina Wiegman's side mounted a sensational extra-time fightback to defeat Spain in the quarter-finals and Kirby is aware of the feelgood factor she and her team-mates are helping to contribute to, particularly amid a trying summer for the public, especially if they can go all the way.

What has Kirby said about public reception?

“If we get the chance to win in the semi-final and get through to the final, I think it will be incredible for people in this country to have something to celebrate and enjoy,” the forward was quoted by the Guardian. "As much as we want to win, we want to put a smile on people’s faces.

"They may be going through a hard time in terms of the rising fuel costs and the cost of living right now. Hopefully we can give people an escape for 90-plus minutes when they turn their TVs on, they will have something to cheer about and will see how passionately we play for this country.

"Hopefully it gives them a sense of pride and they can switch off from everything that is going on. It’s a bit surreal when you’re just walking down the street and people are out the windows clapping you. Hopefully it means that we’re making people proud and we’re inspiring them and showing them what women’s football can do in this country.”

It's going to take a good team to stop England at #WEURO2022 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Io4Jh4SLL — GOAL (@goal) July 21, 2022

Can England go all the way at Euro 2022?

A year after Gareth Southgate's side slipped to penalty shootout heartbreak, their counterparts - a prolific last-four major tournament presence under Wiegman's predecessor Phil Neville, yet unable to make that penultimate step to the final - are in a familiar semi-final position.

Kirby is aware England's spectacular group stage results set expectations, but the attacker is hopeful they can deliver on them, adding: “It’s a difficult one because we have been here before and done this previously so you could say there is that expectation there.

For us, and me personally, I know how tough tournaments are and how difficult it is. I wouldn’t say there is an expectation from us to get there, even if people expect it from us. The standard of women’s football is rising every year. We know when we beat a team like Norway like we did [8-0 in the group stage] that people are going to start talking about us winning the tournament.”