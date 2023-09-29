'I don't think I left home for six days' - Lionesses star Millie Bright reflects on 'wild' Euro 2022 triumph and reveals key role Chelsea boss Emma Hayes played in improving her mental health

Lionesses star Millie Bright has opened up on winning Euro 2022 as well as revealing the key role Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has played in her career.

Bright help England to European glory in 2022

Reveals reaction at home was incredible

Reveals Hayes' influence

WHAT HAPPENED? Bright played nearly every minute of England's historic triumph on home soil last summer, forming a stoic partnership with Leah Williamson at the heart of defence. And after the title was sealed, Bright admitted she found the public reaction a little overwhelming.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Sky Sports Editions, Bright said: "Returning from the Euros was wild. I don't think I left home for six days just because when you're in a tournament we’re in a bubble. When we came back home we came obviously back home, we really didn't know how big things had gotten outside [of the bubble]. There are flags everywhere, someone in the neighbourhood had done a massive poster of us lifting the trophy which was absolutely amazing. It was really touching as well to know that the village had got around us. It was absolutely wild."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bright is set to return to Women's Super League action with Chelsea on Sunday when they host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. The defender has a strong relationship with manager Emma Hayes and credits the Blues boss for motivating her to push onto the next level.

She added: "I think Emma at Chelsea has been a massive mentor for me in terms of my mentality and mental health. I remember she sat me down in my early years at Chelsea where, she said “you look like you’re ready to explode, what is the matter? You’re clearly not fine, I can tell.” The I finally opened up and let out all the emotion. I always felt weak for doing that, I had to be strong for family, I had to be strong for the team, and strong for myself and my image. And then finally just letting out all that emotion and having that conversation with Emma and I think she learnt more about me that day than I probably did myself."

WHAT NEXT? Bright will be hoping to help Chelsea secure a record fifth-straight WSL title this season, as well as end their Champions League hoodoo.

