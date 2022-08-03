England's victorious Lionesses write open letter to UK Prime Minister candidates demanding more football for girls

All 23 members of England's triumphant Euro 2022 squad have signed a letter addressed to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak expressing their desire for more funding for the women's game in England.
The squad sent an open letter which outlines their plan for young girls in school to have access to, and be allowed to play football in PE lessons.
They state that currently only 63 per cent of girls can currently play football in schools.
'Only the beginning'
Pundit Ian Wright went viral following England's semi-final victory over Sweden saying it was the proudest he had felt of any England team in his lifetime.
Following the final whistle he also said: "Whatever happens in the final now, if girls are not allowed to play football just like the boys can in their PE after this tournament then what are we doing?"
He went on to add that the performance from the Lionesses would help inspire a lot of people, and said: "We've got to make sure that they are able to play and they've got the opportunity to do this because it's going to inspire a lot of people.
"Like there's no legacy to this? It there's no legacy after this then what are we doing?"
What have Truss and Sunak said?
They haven’t just won the tournament they’ve won the hearts of the whole country.
A spokesperson for Liz Truss has said she will "explore" a bid for the Women's World Cup in 2027, should she be successful in her bid to be Prime Minister.
He rival, Rishi Sunak tweeted that the Lionesses had won the "hearts of the nation" following their triumph on Sunday evening.