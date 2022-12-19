Lionel Messi shows off World Cup trophy to ex-Barcelona teammate Suarez on FaceTime following final triumph

Lionel Messi flaunted the World Cup trophy to former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez after Argentina's triumph over France in the final.

Messi shows off World Cup trophy to Suarez

FaceTimes former teammate after win

Messi's first-ever World Cup win

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi scored twice in the final as Argentina and France played out a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time. La Albiceleste then triumphed 4-2 in the penalty shootout and lifted the World Cup trophy after 36 years of hurt. Messi was on top of the world at full-time and showed his prized possession to good friend and former teammate Suarez.

Luis Suarez Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez played alongside Messi at Barcelona for six seasons from 2014 to 2020 and the pair became close during their time at the Catalan club. The Uruguayan even sent a heartwarming congratulatory message to his friend after Argentina booked their place in the World Cup final.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The legendary forward will be back in domestic football action soon but he is unlikely to be a part of the PSG side who take on Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 tie on December 28.