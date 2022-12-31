Lionel Messi shares wholesome end-of-year post after 'the dream I always chased finally came true'

World Cup winner Lionel Messi posted a lovely New Year's message following his successful 2022.

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentine legend Lionel Messi posted a heartwarming picture of him and his family bringing in the New Year as he thanked his fans for all the love he has received in 2022. Messi wrote "the dream I always chased finally came true" after leading his country to their first World Cup win since Maradona in 1986.

WHAT THEY SAID: "A year I will never forget has ended," Messi wrote in his Instagram post. "The dream I always chased finally came true. But that wouldn't be worth anything either if I couldn't share it with a wonderful family, the best one can have, and friends who always supported me and didn't let me stay on the floor every time I fell.

"I also want to have a very special memory for all the people who follow me, it's amazing to be able to share this path with all of you. It would be impossible to get where I came without so much encouragement that I received so much from all the people in my country as from Paris, Barcelona and so many other cities and countries from which I have been receiving love. I wish this year was also wonderful for everyone and I wish you all the health and strength to remain happy in 2023. A huge hug to all!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having led Argentina to the World Cup trophy, it's hard to argue against the little wizard being the greatest of all time. He may even be in line to win a record eighth Ballon d'Or.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?: Messi has spent the last couple of weeks celebrating his World Cup win back in Argentina, he was even swarmed by adoring fans in his hometown of Rosario. Come 2023, he'll be fully focused on helping PSG.