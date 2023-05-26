Lionel Messi sent affectionate ‘I love you, brother’ message from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal amid links with MLS side Inter Miami

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal sends a touching message to Argentine legend Lionel Messi as he hopes to see him soon.

Shaq hopes to see Messi soon

The Argentine's contract at PSG expires soon

Messi could join Inter Miami and play in the MLS next season

WHAT HAPPENED? NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal sent a heartwarming message to 2022 World Cup Winner Lionel Messi, as the basketball legend hopes to see him soon in the USA. Messi has been tipped to join David Beckham's Inter Miami and this could be the perfect opportunity for the Argentine to stamp his authority in the USA as well before he draws the curtains on a memorable career.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: La Pulga's contract with PSG expires this summer and the Argentine has been heavily linked with a switch to Inter Miami. While Barcelona are also vying for a fairytale return for Messi, the Catalan's financial troubles could open the door for Messi to move to the MLS.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? While Barcelona continue their level-best to make sure Messi returns to La Liga after spending two years away from Spain, Joan Laporta will have to trim his wage bill to make this dream a reality. It's still to be seen where Messi's future lies with multiple doors open for the veteran.