Lionel Messi returns for PSG! Christophe Galtier reveals Argentine will start against Ajaccio as two-week suspension cut short

Lionel Messi's two-week ban has been cut short as he will start for Paris Saint-Germain against Ajaccio on Saturday, Christophe Galtier has confirmed.

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning forward had initially been hit with a two-week ban for an unsolicited trip to Saudi Arabia, which would have seen him miss Saturday's Ligue 1 matchup. But after issuing an apology in the aftermath of said punishment, PSG decided to allow Messi to return to training alone on Monday.

WHAT THEY SAID: On Friday, Galtier revealed that he would start at the Parc des Princes, as the PSG boss told reporters: "I spoke with him [Messi] on Thursday. He is motivated, determined and he wants to win another trophy. Yes, he will be a starter tomorrow."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The return to action is a fascinating turn of events following the initial scathing punishment for Messi's trip to the Gulf state, where he is a Tourism ambassador. Despite the forward's apology seemingly doing the trick on a short term basis, though, serious doubts still remain over his future in the French capital.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG have come under fire for their treatment of the footballing great, who continues to be linked with a Saudi switch when his contract expires this summer. Barcelona are also thought to be in the mix, despite their precarious financial situation, while a move to MLS is another option.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? For now, though, the Argentine will do his best to ignore the noise around his future and focus on the task in hand, with Galtier's side able to wrap up the Ligue 1 title with two victories from their last four matches.