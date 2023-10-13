Lionel Messi's not fully fit after all! Inter Miami star given bench role for Argentina against Paraguay after playing less than 35 minutes in almost a month for MLS side

Lionel Messi has been named on the bench for Argentina, with the Inter Miami star not fully fit after only playing 35 minutes over the past month.

Messi on bench for Argentina

Still not fully recovered from injury

Has only played 35 minutes over past five matches

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina dropped their teamsheet ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Paraguay Tuesday, and the legendary Argentine attacker was named on the bench ahead of the heavily anticipated contest.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has only played 35 minutes for Inter Miami over the past five matches after picking up an injury on September 20 against MLS side Toronto FC. In his last outing, the Argentine did not look fully fit, but the Herons called on him anyway as they chased a postseason playoff spot. It was, however, futile as Miami lost 1-0 to Cincinnati to end their hopes of extending their season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Crédito: Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni will look to use his talismanic captain off the bench Thursday against Paraguay. His side will then face Peru on October 17, with it likely that Messi will start that fixture.