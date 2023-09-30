Will Lionel Messi play against New York City FC? Inter Miami provide fitness update on Argentine superstar ahead of crucial MLS clash

- Messi missed two games
- Inter Miami lost U.S. Open Cup final
- Club provide fitness update
WHAT HAPPENED? Miami are hopeful on the fitness of star man Messi, with the Argentine forward returning to training on Friday ahead of Saturday's crunch game with New York City FC.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Morales said: “We are taking it day by day. We were trying up until the last moment for the final but he couldn’t make it. It’s communication with the medical staff and with him to see how he’s feeling. Now he is going to train and test it out.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been sidelined for Inter Miami's last two fixtures, which included the 2-1 loss to Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup final, due to muscular fatigue and a scar tissue injury. Prior to the setback, Messi had enjoyed a successful start to life in America, with eleven goals and five assists recorded across his opening 12 appearances.
WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi will be eager to return for his new club, as they look to push for a play-off berth in the coming weeks. Full attention will now turn to the clash against NYCFC, who currently occupy the ninth and final play-off spot in the Eastern Conference.