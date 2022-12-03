Lionel Messi makes 1,000th appearance of his career for Argentina against Australia at World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi has chalked up another impressive milestone in his incredible career after being named in the starting XI on Saturday.

Messi starts against Australia

Makes 1,000th appearance

Argentina aiming for quarter-final spot

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina legend Messi will make his 1000th career appearance in Qatar for La Albiceleste against Australia in the last 16 of the competition on Saturday. Messi will be hoping to inspire his team to a quarter-final spot after topping Group B. The Argentina captain has scored twice in the competition so far and created five chances for his side against Poland last time out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has already made history at the tournament. He broke Diego Maradona's record for World Cup appearances against Poland and has also become the first Argentina player to score at four World Cups with his goal against Saudi Arabia.

DID YOU KNOW? Messi is looking to score in the knockout stages of the World Cup for Argentina for the first time, with all eight of his goals coming in the group stage. He’s had 23 efforts without scoring in the knockout stages, although he has assisted in the round of 16 in each of the 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions, making him the only player to assist in the knockout stages of the three previous tournaments.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine will be hoping his appearance against Australia is not his last at World Cup 2022. Messi's already admitted that this tournament is his last chance to try and win the competition as a player.