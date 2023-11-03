Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez reunion agreed! Ex-Barcelona pair's dream of playing together again granted as Inter Miami strike deal with Uruguayan

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are set to reunite at Inter Miami after the MLS club negotiated a deal to sign the Uruguayan from Gremio.

Inter Miami strike deal for Suarez

Uruguayan departs Gremio mid-contract

Set to reunite with Messi in Florida

WHAT HAPPENED? ESPN report that a one-year contract with an option for a further season has been agreed and is expected to completed soon. Suarez departs Porto Alegre midway through a two-year deal after admitting the physical demands of top-level football in South America were taking a toll on his body.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez and Messi struck up a close friendship as well as a devastating on-field partnership during six seasons together at Barcelona, before the Uruguayan was deemed surplus to requirements. After powering Atletico Madrid to a league title, Suarez made a fairytale comeback to his first club Nacional, where he won the Uruguayan title before moving on to Brazil. Rumours of a reunion with his old friend and former Camp Nou colleagues Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba grew earlier this week and it now appears a mere matter of formality until the move is complete.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI AND SUAREZ? While Messi has his feet up after collecting an eighth Ballon d'Or earlier this week, his old pal still has the business end of the Brazilian Serie A to keep him busy as fourth-placed Gremio take on Bahia on Saturday.