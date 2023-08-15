Lionel Messi 'much happier' at Inter Miami after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, insists Tata Martino

Tata Martino observes a "much happier" Lionel Messi at Inter Miami after his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Messi is 'happier' at Miami

Martino claims Messi has been much calmer

Argentine has scored eight times in five matches

WHAT HAPPENED? Martino, who had earlier managed Messi with the Argentina national team and Barcelona, has noted a significant change in the forward's demeanour since his World Cup victory with Argentina and subsequent move to Inter Miami. The Argentine skipper has been an instant hit in the U.S. - having joined Miami on a free transfer after bringing the curtain down on a turbulent two-year spell at PSG - as he has already scored eight goals in five matches in the Leagues Cup and Martino believes that a "calmer" Messi has been a significant factor behind his superlative performances.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You see it in the field; I don't have to tell you, but he's a lot calmer, much happier," said Martino. "Being happy also has to do with where he's been."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been enjoying his life off-the-pitch as well and was recently spotted having dinner with his Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham's family along with team-mates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and their wives.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Messi will be back in action against the Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup semi-finals on Tuesday evening at the Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.