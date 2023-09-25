Without Lionel Messi, Inter Miami earn draw at rival Orlando City behind David Ruiz goal

Inter Miami kept their slim playoff hopes alive by earning a draw at Orlando City without the injured Lionel Messi.

Ruiz helps Miami earn point

Herons without Messi due to injury

U.S. Open Cup final up next

TELL ME MORE: The Herons sealed a hard-earned point, although they'll be frustrated to not get all three after taking the lead early in the second half. David Ruiz's goal in the 52nd minute pushed the visitors into the lead, but their Florida rivals fired back in the 66th minute on a goal from Duncan MaGuire as the two teams split the points.

The result came without Messi, who was out due to injury as Miami head into a critical stretch of their season.

THE MVP: It was a big day for Ruiz, who scored his second career goal in his 17th senior appearance for his hometown club. It was a case of right place, right time as he pounced on a rebound right in front of goal, but he'll take it as the young Honduran international scored a vital goal as the season winds down.

THE BIG LOSER: Orlando City, as a whole, will feel this was a missed opportunity to bury their local rival and get some bragging rights in this budding rivalry. Miami got the better of the Lions in the Leagues Cup, and this was a chance for Orlando to put a big, big dent in their Florida rivals' playoff hopes, but they couldn't take advantage of a weakened Miami team on Sunday night.

MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? The Herons will now look ahead to the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday against FC Cincinnati.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐