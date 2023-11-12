Lionel Messi scoops another award! Inter Miami name eight-time Ballon d'Or winner their MVP for 2023 season despite his MLS injury woes

Lionel Messi has added another accolade to his trophy-laden last 12 months, after winning Inter Miami's MVP award for the 2023 season.

Messi named Inter Miami MVP

He's made a phenomenal start to MLS life

Won 8th Ballon d'Or

WHAT HAPPENED? Miami announced on their website that Messi was their most valuable player for the 2023 season, despite him only joining the club in June - after his exit from Paris Saint-Germain. Admittedly, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has made a colossal impact, registering 11 goals and eight assists in his first 14 games for the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Previous winners of the award include Gonzalo Higuain and Lewis Morgan, but Messi is certainly the most high-profile player to have received Inter Miami's MVP prize. The announcement comes just days after the Argentina captain secured a remarkable eighth Ballon d'Or, with his World Cup win in Qatar helping get the trophy over the line. Messi inspired Inter Miami to their first trophy in the form of the inaugural Leagues Cup, but wasn't able to lift them to the MLS playoffs. In fact, the 36-year-old only scored once in six MLS appearances and missed most of their fixtures down the finishing stretch of the season through injury.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Article continues below

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Opponents should be scared; Messi is reportedly aiming to "win everything" in 2024, as he enters his first full year with Inter Miami in fantastic form. For now, though, Messi will focus on helping Argentina extend their 100 per cent record in 2026 World Cup qualifying, with fixtures against Uruguay and Brazil on the cards this month.