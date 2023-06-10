Everyone wants a ticket to see Lionel Messi in MLS! Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra says he's excited to watch Argentina star up close

- Messi is joining Inter Miami
- World Cup winner heading to MLS this summer
- Had looked poised to move to Saudi Arabia
WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has turned down a potential move to Saudi Arabia to join Inter Miami, despite being the subject of a massive offer from the league, while he also turned down potential offers that would have seen him remain in Europe upon his PSG exit. Barcelona also missed out on a potential fairytale reunion.
Instead he will be taking his talents to Miami, with the American club immediately quadrupling their Instagram followers after announcing the deal.
WHAT THEY SAID: Miami Heat's head coach, Spoelstra, was asked about Messi coming to MLS, and replied: "It's exciting. My two sons are just starting to get into soccer so hopefully we can get a ticket! Hopefully I can take them to some games."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It may cost Spoelstra a fortune to get into to see Messi, however, as fans are already reselling tickets for his potential debut - in a Leagues Cup clash with Cruz Azul - for up to $9,000 (£7,200). Three up-close tickets, as a result, could cost him $27,000 (£21,500) to get in with his two boys.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami face Cruz Azul on July 21 - Messi will link up with the club on July 5 - and that could see Messi's debut; he can make his MLS bow against Charlotte FC on August 21.