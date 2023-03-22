Lionel Messi's future with Argentina is entirely in his hands, insists Lionel Scaloni

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has insisted that Lionel Messi has complete control over his international future.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi revealed after the 2022 World Cup final that he would continue to play for the Albiceleste after speculation that he could hang up his international boots at the age of 35. Scaloni has also left the door open for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar to be a part of his squad at the next World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States in four years' time. The Argentina boss will leave any retirement decision completely up to Messi, who was mobbed by fans after returning to Buenos Aires at the start of the international break, and thinks he is still in top shape to contribute to the collective cause.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Messi will continue to come until he says otherwise. I see him happy on the pitch and within the selection," Scaloni said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Leo's looking good to me. He deserves all that love. He and all the players who are here deserve to go out and receive that love because they have not been able to live it."

Scaloni also called on his players to avoid complacency after their triumph in Qatar.

"We are world champions, but that doesn't mean we have the right for more," he added. "Just because we win we can't do whatever we want. That's what [the players] have to understand. The message is that a new process is beginning: the pitch is what rules. From there on, those who are world champions have no advantage, we will have to keep working."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Scaloni has called up most of his World Cup-winning squad for Argentina's duo of friendlies against Panama and Curacao. The Albiceleste's next competitive slate of games will come in the 2024 Copa America.

WHAT NEXT? Messi's national team future is in his own hands, while his coach is under contract until 2026.