Lionel Messi remembers Argentina legend Diego Maradona on his birthday in moving speech as he celebrates record-breaking Ballon d'Or win

Lionel Messi dedicated his record eighth Ballon d'Or award to Diego Maradona on what would have been the Argentine legend's 63rd birthday.

WHAT HAPPENED? On Monday Messi further cemented his legacy as the greatest player of all time by winning the Ballon d'Or for a record eighth time. However, during his acceptance speech, the World Cup winner decided to honour Maradona, who passed away in November 2020.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Today I wanted to mention Diego [Maradona]," the 36-year-old said. "There’s no better place to wish him happy birthday than here, around many people loving football, as he wanted.

"Wherever you are, Diego… happy birthday. This [award] also goes to you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi was named the best male player in the world after he captained Argentina to World Cup glory in December. Maradona was captain the last time La Albiceleste won the tournament in 1986. Messi beat out Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to the Ballon d'Or prize.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? During his acceptance speech, Messi admitted that he did not know how long he would continue to play for. What we do know is that he will represent MLS side Inter Miami in 2024, as well as continuing to captain his country.