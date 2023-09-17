Lionel Messi trolled by Atlanta United! MLS side mock Inter Miami superstar's bizarre pizza choice following 5-2 victory

Lionel Messi has been trolled by Atlanta United after missing Inter Miami's 5-2 defeat, with his bizarre pizza choice being mocked by their rivals.

Atlanta thumped Inter Miami

Messi absent from the squad

Pizza choice referenced in trolling tweet

WHAT HAPPENED? Atlanta thumped Inter Miami, thanks to goals from Tristan Muyumba, Brooks Lennon, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Tyler Wolff, as well as an own goal from Kamal Miller. Making reference to a bizarre pizza choice that Messi made - a base covered with chopped tomatoes, onions and olives - Atlanta posted that they had chosen a rather familiar meal for their journey back from the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi missed Argentina's game in midweek against Bolivia at altitude, and his absence from the Atlanta clash resulted in Miami's first defeat for 12 games.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami face Toronto on Thursday, while Atlanta play DC United on the same day.