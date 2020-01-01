Lindelof didn’t look at new Man Utd contract, he just signed it

The Sweden international defender, who committed to fresh terms in September 2019, is hoping to spend “many more years” at Old Trafford

Victor Lindelof admits to having “never really looked” at the new contract put to him in September 2019, with the Swede merely signing on as he wants to spend “many more years” at Old Trafford.

Having overcome a slow start to his time in to become an established part of the Red Devils’ first team, fresh terms were agreed early in the current campaign.

Lindelof is now tied to United through to the summer of 2024.

The 25-year-old centre-half is delighted to have committed his long-term future to the club and admits he needed little convincing when the opportunity arose to put pen to paper.

He told United’s official podcast: “When they offered me a new contract it was very, very easy for me. I never really looked at [the contract]. I just took up the pen and signed it.

“I’m very happy here and I want to be here for many more years to come and I know that I can become a better player here.

“I know the club can help me and I want to stay here for more years and hopefully we can win some trophies as well. That’s my main goal.”

Lindelof was snapped up from back in 2017 in a deal which could end up being worth £40 million ($52m).

A move to Old Trafford had been mooted for some time, with then Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho looking to bring another ball-playing option into his ranks.

Lindelof did his best to avoid being caught up in the transfer hype, but concedes that he was always hoping to see an agreement reached with United.

He added: “When United wanted to sign me, I think it was in January [2017]. Things didn’t happen, but I knew they wanted me.

“I wanted to focus on my football, because I wanted to win the title and the cups and everything [with Benfica]. I’ve always been mentally strong, which I think is why I was able to carry on.



“I just carried on, kept working hard and told my agent, 'As soon as the season is at an end, you can come back to me and tell me what’s happening.'

“In those last few months of the season, we won every game in the league and the Portuguese Cup as well. It was a great end for me to win those trophies.

“After the last game, my agent called me straight away and explained the situation [with United].”

Lindelof has gone on to take in 93 appearances for the club and will be hoping to secure his first silverware in 2020 as the Red Devils chase down , and honours.