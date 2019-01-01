Lille star Osimhen sends Valencia warning with stunning backheel goal

The Nigeria star once again showed his brilliance in front of goal ahead of Wednesday's Champions League meeting against Valencia

forward Victor Osimhen has fired a warning shot to before their Uefa meeting.

The outfit will be aiming to pick up their first points in Group H when they host Albert Celades' men at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday.

Article continues below

Osimhen proved his readiness for the fixture with a brilliant backheel goal in Tuesday's training session.

Although Lille have lost their opening two games in the Champions League this season, Osimhen's goalscoring form at home might come as a relief for them.

The Super Eagles forward has scored eight goals across all competitions so far this season, including seven in Ligue 1 but all his efforts have come at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.