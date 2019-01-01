Lille spend €16.5m of Pepe cash on Trabzonspor star Yazici

The side that finished second in Ligue 1 last term have overhauled the squad in the close season, with their newest arrival joining from Super Lig

have invested a chunk of the €80 million (£73.6m/$89.5m) they received for Nicolas Pepe by signing midfielder Yusuf Yazici from Trabzonspor for €16.5 million (£15.2m/$18.5m).

After securing a huge fee from for Pepe last week, the club are well-equipped to bolster their squad and 22-year-old Yazici has joined on a five-year deal.

Trabzonspor announced on their website that Lille would initially pay €16.5 million for the full international, plus a further €1m after he plays 25 games for the French club. Lille defender Edgar Ie also moves to Trabzonspor as part of the deal.

Yazici is a left-footed player who Lille, ahead of a campaign, believe can contribute a steady flow of goals and attacking threat, having scored four league goals from 30 appearances last season playing as either an attacking midfielder or a right-winger.

Lille director general Marc Ingla called Yazici "a major player, already highly appreciated and well-known in his country despite his young age".

"He brings great technical qualities, an ability to create chances, a very good quality shot and pass with his remarkable left foot, which will come to enrich our team in the season ahead," Ingla told Lille's website.

"We're confident he will continue to progress in our team, and that he will quickly show his talent in Ligue 1 in the Lille shirt and that he will be able to achieve a strong season."