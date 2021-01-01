Lille can hold off PSG and win Ligue 1, insists Sanches

The Portuguese midfielder is confident that his club can achieve domestic glory after rising to the French top-flight summit

Renato Sanches has insisted that Lille can hold off Paris Saint-Germain and win Ligue 1 this season.

Lille are currently sitting top of the Ligue 1 standings on 62 points, two clear of defending champions PSG with just ten games remaining.

Christophe Galtier's side can increase their lead by beating Monaco on Sunday, and Sanches insists the whole squad are pulling in the same direction as they bid to clinch the club's first top-flight crown since 2010-11.

"In France, Paris remains the most dangerous opponent," the Portuguese midfielder told L'Equipe. "Can we win the championship? We play for that.

"Nobody is saying the opposite. It would be great, but we are still far from it. I feel my team are capable of achieving it. In a few matches, if we are still in the final sprint and in the same position, we will probably say to ourselves that we can go to the end.

"We have to defend our first place. It will be difficult, we are aware of that."

Lille's rise to the Ligue 1 summit

Lille have been the most consistent side in the French top-flight this season, winning 18, drawing eight and losing just two of their 28 fixtures.

Galtier's team currently boast the joint-best defensive record in the division with only 17 goals conceded, and they have also been able to raise their game against the top teams.

Lille earned draws against fellow title hopefuls PSG and Lyon in the first half of the campaign, while also beating Monaco and Lens.

Can Lille dethrone PSG?

If Lille can record another victory against Monaco this weekend they will be in a very strong position heading into the business end of the season, but they still have some tricky fixtures left to negotiate.

The Ligue 1 leaders are due to play PSG in the last 16 of the Coupe de France in midweek, and will also come up against Mauricio Pochettino's side in the league at Parc des Princes on April 3.

Away fixtures against Lyon and Lens are also looming on the horizon, but Lille will wrap up their campaign with favourable games against Saint Etienne and Angers in May.

