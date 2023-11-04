'Scandalous!' - Angry Lille fans feel like 'second class citizens' after being banned from Marseille match in wake of opponents' attack on Lyon bus

Lille fans bemoaned feeling like "second class citizens" after their ban from the Marseille match following attacks on Lyon manager Fabio Grosso.

Lyon manager attacked

French govt. ban Lille fans from Marseille match

Supporters put out a strongly worded statement

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lyon manager suffered grave injuries and could have even lost an eye after the team bus came under attack from a section of Marseille fans ahead of a Ligue 1 fixture against Marseille last weekend. The match between the two clubs had to be postponed in the wake of one of the most serious football violence in recent history.

The French Interior Ministry wanted to take no risk following the incident and has hence banned 250 travelling supporters of Lille from attending the match against Marseille at the Stade Velodrome. The decision has come under severe criticism from several fan groups as many of them had already undertaken the journey to watch their favourite team in action.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Les Dogues supporters put out a statement signed by 18 fan groups that read: "Many Lille supporters are already there (Marseille is not next door), finding themselves blocked in the face of this repressive decision. The application of collective ban measures cannot and must not become the norm.

"We are exasperated at being considered second-class citizens. We strongly condemn the delay chosen in order to warn us, a delay which penalises many people who have incurred significant costs to cross France and go to the Phocaean city. We hope that one day you will reasonably open your eyes to the proper organisation of supporter travel, in dialogue, intelligence and dignity.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French sports minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera, confirmed that seven arrests were made in connection with the incidents that occurred before the game between Marseille and Lyon.

The decision to ban their fans has not gone well with the club as well and they have slammed the authorities for failing to do their part.

"If the authorities finally decided this morning that they would not be able to guarantee the safety of the 250 Lille supporters who had planned to travel to Marseille, Lille must take note of the decision to protect its supporters from any potential trouble," said Lille in a statement.

WHAT NEXT? Lille have their task cut out as they now have to do it all without the support of their fans against a ninth-placed Marseille team on Saturday evening who have won just once in their last five matches.