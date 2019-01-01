Lille boss Galtier expected me at PSG or Bayern Munich – Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe

The Gunners’ record signing admitted his move to the Premier League club took his former boss by surprise

winger Nicolas Pepe admitted manager Christophe Galtier expected him to join either or .

On the back of his outstanding performances for the Great Danes last season, where he scored 22 goals amid other dazzling displays, the forward was linked with a move away from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Despite revealing his desire to join a club playing in the , the international, however, went on to team up with the Gunners, who play in , in a club record fee of £72million.

The 24-year-old is yet to replicate the impressive performances that saw him become a toast of many European clubs, having only scored one goal in eight appearances since his switch, but the winger does not regret his choice.

"Christophe Galtier imagined me at PSG and even Bayern Munich in what he said,” Pepe told Canal +.

“Arsenal is a choice that may surprise because it is a club that does not play the Champions League but has many ambitions

“We play the Europa League, it is also a European competition where we have the goal to win. The coach [Unai Emery] is used to this competition, he has already won with , he was in the final last season, the goal is to do better, so to win."

Pepe will hope to score his second goal for Arsenal when they take on Standard Liege in a Europa League game on Thursday.