Liga MX suspended during coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 will bring a pause to hostilities in Mexico's top flight for an indefinite period

Liga MX has announced that it is to be suspended indefinitely while the coronavirus outbreak remains ongoing.

’s top flight has followed Europe’s biggest divisions, such as the Premier League, , , the and , as well as , in shutting down during the pandemic, which has infected over 160,000 people in the world across 157 countries and has killed more than 6,000.

There has been no indication of when play may resume, but it will be suspended after the completion of Matchday 10, in which fixtures were played behind closed doors.

In a statement, Liga MX said: “The Executive Presidency of the LIGA MX / ASCENSO MX, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government, reports that it has decided to suspend all meetings of the LIGA BBVA MX, ASCENSO BBVA MX and the LIGA BBVA MX Women.

“The measure will apply from the end of Day 10 of the LIGA BBVA MX, which concludes today with the meeting between Club America and Cruz Azul.

“The Presidency of the LIGA MX / ASCENSO MX will maintain close communication with the Clubs, managers, players and members of our Leagues to face any health contingency. The measure announced today will continue until further notice and the resumption of activities will be determined in coordination with the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government.”

Sunday’s fixture between America and Cruz Azul pits third against second in the standings, with the away side to move top of the table if they win.

There have been 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mexico, though the number has leaped by 17 over the course of the last 24 hours.

A CBF decidiu suspender, a partir de 16/3, por prazo indeterminado, as competições nacionais sob sua coordenação que estão em andamento: Copa do Brasil, Campeonatos Brasileiros Femininos A1 e A2, Campeonato Brasileiro Sub-17 e Copa do Brasil Sub-20. https://t.co/MOVT4VomPt pic.twitter.com/BSaBn7JCit — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the Brazilian FA (CBF) has also announced that it will be putting a temporary halt to its competitions because of the outbreak.

“CBF decided to suspend, from 16/3, indefinitely, the national competitions under its coordination that are in progress: the Copa do Brasil, Brazilian Women's Championships A1 and A2, the Under-17 Brazilian Championship and Under-20 Brazilian Cup,” it tweeted.

There have been 121 cases if COVID-19 recorded officially in , where Flamengo are due to begin their defence of their Serie A title on May 5.