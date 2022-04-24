Robert Lewandowski was awarded the Exceptional Achievement Award at the Laureus Sports ceremony on Sunday, while Italy were named Team of the Year.

The Poland international has been rewarded for his incredible form for Bayern Munich in recent years, having scored 41 times in the Bundesliga last season and 48 in all competitions.

Lewandowski has been incredible form again this season, having already matched his tally from last season across all competitions, with 33 of his goals coming in the German top flight as Bayern secured a 10th straight title this weekend.

What did Lewandowski say about his award?

Lewandowski won The Best FIFA Men's Player award for his exploits in 2021 and he has now followed that up with another trophy for his performances on the field and his work as a UNICEF ambassador.

After winning the Laureus Sports award for Exceptional Achievement, Lewandowski said: "Professional sport is a great passion and joy, but not only fun.

"Responsibility comes with success, especially these days when innocent people in Ukraine are dying. There is no sport without peace."

Italy win Team of the Year award

Italy were also honoured at the Laureus Sports awards on Sunday due to their success in Euro 2020 last year.

The Azzurri beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley to claim the title in the summer.

Despite failing to qualify for this year's World Cup, the Azzurri were named the World Team of the Year.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini said: "Last year was fantastic for us. We won the European Championship.

"This is more than a dream for me and all my team-mates and we are very happy to receive this Award."

