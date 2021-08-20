Lewandowski transfer talk addressed by Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann

The Bundesliga heavyweights have seen unwelcome exit rumours rage around their prolific striker, but they are paying little attention to them

Julian Nagelsmann is unfazed by the speculation suggesting Robert Lewandowski is looking for a way out of Bayern Munich, with the prolific Polish striker offering no indication to his manager that he wants a move.

Rumours have started to circulate regarding the future of the 32-year-old frontman who has spent seven goal and trophy-laden seasons at Allianz Arena.

It has been suggested Lewandowski wants a new challenge before it becomes too late with Manchester United and Real Madrid among his long-standing suitors, but Bayern are taking the gossip with a pinch of salt.

What has been said?

Bayern boss Nagelsmann told reporters: "That doesn't bother me at all, if I'm being honest. That is part of the business.

"If I were not a manager at Bayern, but at another big club, I would always ask about that name and hope that something would work. It's because he scores a lot and is the most dangerous striker out there. This is completely normal.

"The only thing that matters to me is how the player reacts - and Lewy is in top shape. He talks a lot to me and the players in training. He is not a satellite that isolates himself and hopes that he will go away.

"He feels good, which was also shown by his performance against Dortmund. Even in training. A player who wants to leave would not do that.

"It is part of life that there are rumors. Live and let live, journalists and footballers alike. When the footballer is in a good mood, and that's the case, we're all happy."

What about new deals for Goretzka and Kimmich?

While batting away the Lewandowski rumours, Nagelsmann also remains calm when it comes to the respective futures of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich.

Both men are said to be in line for new contracts, with Goal revealing the former has agreed terms, and those calling the shots at the Bundesliga champions are confident deals will be done.

Nagelsmann added: "In general, I don't sleep that badly (because of their contract situations). Josh and Leon's situations are similar to Lewy's. I don't talk to them about their contractual situation every day. I think things look good with both of them.

Article continues below

"It's perfectly normal for them to want to hear what the new coach is talking about. Do I want to work with him or not. If we take a few more steps there, I think it will look pretty good too."

Bayern, who saw off arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund last time out in the DFL-Supercup, will be back in action on Sunday when playing host to Koln.

