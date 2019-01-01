Less pressure on Liverpool than in my day, says Anfield legend

John Aldridge says Jurgen Klopp's title-chasers should enjoy their Premier League battle with Manchester City as they seek to end a 29-year drought

Anfield legend John Aldridge says there is not as much expectation on the shoulders of Liverpool's title challengers as there was for previous generations at the club.

And the former striker believes Jurgen Klopp's men should use that situation to enjoy their battle with champions Manchester City as they look to end a 29-year drought.

Aldridge won a Division One title and FA Cup with Liverpool between 1986 and 1990.

His final year with the club was the last time they were crowned champions.

And he believes the barren years since have led to Liverpool being exposed to less pressure than they were as serial winners in the 1980s and 90s.

"There is ridiculous hype because it is Liverpool and it's all these years we haven't won the Premier League," he told Sky Sports.

"There is a lot of interest worldwide, with the fan base Liverpool have, but I can't believe there is so much talk with January only just finished - it's crazy to be quite honest.

"They are doing all right at the moment. They had a little bit of a blip and have a few injuries to contend with. You talk about pressure now, we had pressure every season - 60s, 70s, 80s - every season to win it.

"The pressure was on the team to do the business and we did an awful lot. Season-in, season-out. Retaining it. That was a different type of pressure.

"We have always had expectations, we expected it every single season - silverware, silverware, silverware. For us not to win a cup in a season was ridiculous because the standards were raised."

Liverpool, level on points with leaders City, can go back to the top of the Premier League table by avoiding defeat in their game in hand - against Manchester United on February 24.

Aldridge added: "City raised the bar massively last season, Liverpool have raised their bar and are keeping up with them at the moment.

"Just enjoy it and see it through. Enjoy getting top and staying top of the league. The manager is saying all the right things so go out and have the will to win every game.

"Keep on believing in yourselves. Togetherness will keep them there."