Lesotho vs South Africa: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Lesotho will take on South Africa in the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualification second round first-leg match in Maseru on Sunday.
Likuena were exempted from the first round and they will be looking to advance to the final round of qualifying.
South Africa were also exempted from the first round and are considered favourites to progress to the next stage.
Bafana Bafana have already competed in two Chan finals, while Likuena have never qualified for the finals of the continental tournament.
|Game
|Lesotho v South Africa
|Date
|Sunday, July 28
|Time
|15h00 CAT
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In South Africa, the game will not be televised.
|SA TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|N/A
Squads & Team News
Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) technical director Leslie Notsi will take over as coach of the national team, on a caretaker basis with head coach Moses Maliehe sick.
Notsi will look to Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) Midfielder Tšepo Toloane, who is part of the squad.
Toloane had a great 2018/19 season in Lesotho's top flight league, Econet Premier League and was nominated for the Player of the Season award.
David Notoane, who is the South Africa under-23 coach, will lead Bafana during their 2020 Chan qualifiers having also taken charge of the team at the 2019 Cosafa Cup tournament in Durban.
The retired striker has included highly-rated South Africa U23 internationals Tercious Malepe and Sandile Mthethwa in the squad and the two players are on the books of Orlando Pirates.
Match Preview
Likuena are heading into this encounter winless in their last two matches having lost to Botswana and Zimbabwe.
Prior to that, the Southern African side enjoyed a three-match unbeaten run having defeated Tanzania and Uganda, and recorded a draw against Cape Verde Islands.
On the other hand, Bafana have been inconsistent having registered three defeats and two victories in their last five matches.
The Southern African giants were edged out by Nigeria in the 2019 Afcon quarter-final clash after eliminating tournament hosts Egypt in the Round of 16.
In Head-to-Head stats, Lesotho and South Africa have met nine times according to the Fifa website.
Bafana are undefeated against Likuena having recorded five wins and four draws.
The two teams drew 1-1 in their last meeting and South Africa went on to win 4-2 on penalties in the 2016 Cosafa Cup quarter-final match in Namibia.