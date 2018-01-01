Leon Balogun backs Brighton and Hove Albion to stun Chelsea

After shocking Manchester United in August, the Nigeria international is looking forward to a similar display when they clash with the Blues

Leon Balogun has thrown his weight behind Brighton and Hove Albion to defeat Chelsea when they meet in Sunday’s Premier League encounter.

Last weekend, the Blues claimed a famous victory over reigning champions Manchester City to move to the fourth spot in the log and halt the unbeaten run of Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, after stunning Manchester United at Old Trafford in August to clinch a 3-2 win, the 30-year-old is optimistic that they can repeat a similar performance, urging his side to play with freedom against Maurizio Sarri’s men.

“They’re expected to win against a side like us and no one is expecting anything other than a victory for Chelsea,” Balogun told club website.

“The most they’ll expect from us is that we’ll give them a hard game and still not get anything from it, which takes a lot of pressure away from us.

“We can play with a free mind and try to disrupt their game as much as possible. We beat Man United at home and shows that we’re capable of beating a top team.

“There’s still pressure in every game you play, but there’s not the same expectation on us compared to if we were playing the likes of Huddersfield or Burnley.

“They have a lot of quality technically, but they are also able to adapt and make the game hard and physical.

“They have all these qualities and that’s why they’re near the top of the table. To beat Man City, you have to be able to withstand a lot of pressure, and they had the composure to do that and even force their game upon them at times.

“They are a top-class team worthy of fighting for the title and that’s why they’re up there.”

Balogun has made five Premier League appearances this season for Brighton including two starts and, with Shane Duffy still serving a suspension, is likely to get a starting role against Chelsea.