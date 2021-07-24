Lemina: Nice complete signing of Southampton midfielder

The Gabon international has returned to the French top-flight to continue his career, six years after he left Marseille

Nice have completed the signing of Mario Lemina from Southampton on a three-year deal.

Lemina becomes the latest recruit in Christophe Galtier's team following the arrivals of Jean-Clair Todibo, Justin Kluivert, Calvin Stengs and Melvin Bard at the Allianz Riviera.

The Ligue 1 club paid €4 million with €2.5m of bonuses for the 27-year-old who was also a reported transfer target for Newcastle United and Watford.

Lemina spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Fulham after he found it difficult to cement a regular first-team spot at Southampton.

The move to Craven Cottage was his second loan stint away from St Mary's Stadium after he spent the previous campaign in the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray.

During his Premier League stint, the Gabonese midfielder played 74 matches and he contributed three goals and two assists in total.

Lemina started his career at Lorient and after eight years at the club, he left for Marseille where he played 41 Ligue 1 matches with two goals to his name.

He then moved to Juventus in 2015 where he won the Serie A title twice and the Coppa Italia twice.

He also played a part in the Old Lady's run to the Champions League final in the 2016-17 campaign where they lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in Cardiff City.

Before his goalscoring debut for Gabon in an international friendly outing against Tunisia in October 2015, Lemina played for France's youth teams and he won the Fifa U20 World Cup with Les Bleuets in 2013.

He is a key fixture in Patrice Neveu's selection with over 10 appearances for the Panthers.