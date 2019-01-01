Leicester's Choudhury apologises after 'hurtful and offensive' tweets revealed

The Foxes midfielder moved quickly to apologise for tweets from 2013 and 2014 in which he made insensitive remarks

midfielder Hamza Choudhury has apologised after unsavoury tweets from his past were unearthed.

The 21-year-old player wrote tweets in 2013 and 2014 in which he expressed that he ‘didn’t feel sorry’ for people who took their own life, criticised women’s football and made a racially insensitive comment.

The tweets were first reported by the CaughtOffside blog on Sunday and Choudhury and the club have moved immediately to apologise and attempt to move on from the controversy.

The U-21 international issued a statement in which he apologised for any offence caused and cited his growth since the time he wrote the messages.

“They do not represent my true beliefs,” Choudhury is quoted on the BBC.

“I’ve learned a lot as a person in my early years as a professional – certainly enough to know that some of the thoughtless comments I have made in the past are both hurtful and offensive.

“I’m deeply sorry to anyone I have offended – both at the time and since they’ve been recirculated.”

A spokesman for Leicester also released a statement in which they reiterated and commended Choudhury’s progress since writing the offensive tweets.

“Hamza’s approach to addressing the matter and the remorse he has expressed shows the maturity he has developed in the years that have passed since the comments were made.

“He now has a far greater understanding of the impact his words and behaviour can have and is committed to using that influence in the positive, respectful and accepting manner his more recent growth has demonstrated.”

Choudhury has appeared 10 times for the Foxes this season and made his first start under Brendan Rodgers at the weekend during a 3-0 win over .

The defensive midfield player has made six appearances for the England Under 21’s, including their triumph at the 2018 Toulon tournament.

He had previously spoken of being a footballer from an Asian background, his father is Grenadian and mother is Bangladeshi.

“I don’t really feel any pressure about being a professional from an Asian background. My family have been a great help with that, just telling me to enjoy it,” he said in 2017.