Leicester suffer Barnes blow after winger stretchered off with knee injury in Arsenal defeat

The Foxes' list of crocked players continues to build after the winger's withdrawal at the King Power Stadium

Harvey Barnes was stretchered off the pitch during Leicester's clash with Arsenal after suffering a knee injury.

Barnes went down in visible distress after overstretching for the ball in the second half of Sunday's Premier League fixture at the King Power Stadium.

The 23-year-old received treatment on the pitch but was ultimately unable to continue and had to be helped off the field by the Foxes' medical staff.

What has been said?

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers told BBC Sport: “It looks like Harvey Barnes is going to need an operation on his knee. I just spoke to the doctor; he might be out for six weeks. That’ll be a huge blow for us.

“It’s been unfortunate but it’s the uniqueness of the season. We haven’t cried about it all season, we’re not going to start now.

“We have to find a way with the players that we have. The players have been on a brilliant run over the course of the season. Twelve games to go, those influential players are out. The challenge is to find a way to keep [our form] going.”

Leicester's mounting injury woes

Barnes is the latest in a long list of players to pick up injuries at Leicester at the start of the year, with James Maddison, Ayoze Perez, Wesley Fofana, Dennis Praet, Wes Morgan, and James Justin all currently on the sidelines.

Rodgers has revealed that two or three players should be ready to return in early March.

What games could Barnes miss?

If Barnes is ruled out for six weeks, then it will be April before he is back on the pitch for Leicester.

That would see him miss Premier League games in March against Burnley, Brighton and Sheffield United, as well as an FA Cup quarter-final date against Manchester United.

Leicester are due to face Manchester City on the first weekend in April, and then West Ham the following weekend, and that could be when Barnes is ready to return.

Such a timeframe would also rule Barnes out of contention for England's opening 2022 World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

How important has Barnes been to Leicester this season?

Barnes had been enjoying his best season yet at Leicester before being dealt a frustrating setback against Arsenal, forming one-third of a fearsome attacking triumvirate alongside Maddison and Jamie Vardy.

The England international has scored nine goals in 26 Premier League matches this term, three more than he managed in the whole of 2019-20, while also providing six assists.

