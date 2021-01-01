Leicester City star Iheanacho battles Kane, Christensen, Mahrez, Lingard for Premier League award

Thanks to his goalscoring form, the Super Eagles forward is in contention to scoop the top monthly individual honour in the English top-flight

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for March following his impressive goalscoring run.

Iheanacho scored five goals in three league matches in the month under review as the Foxes boosted their push for Uefa Champions League football next season with a win and two draws.

The Nigeria international competes with Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, West Ham United's Jesse Lingard, Leeds United's Illan Meslier, Manchester United's Luke Shaw, Brighton & Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard and Chelsea's Andreas Christensen for his maiden award in the English top-flight.

🔵 Andreas Christensen

🦊 Kelechi Iheanacho

⚪️ Harry Kane

⚒ Jesse Lingard

🔵 Riyad Mahrez

🧤 Illan Meslier

🔴 Luke Shaw

🔵 Leandro Trossard



Who is your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month?



➡️ https://t.co/fcmzot9y49 | #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/sSQk9hOrxS — Premier League (@premierleague) March 26, 2021

Following injuries to James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, Iheanacho stepped up his performance in Brendan Rodgers' team when he returned to the starting XI against Burnley on March 3.

He rescued a point for the Foxes at Turf Moor after combining with compatriot Wilfred Ndidi to cancel out Matej Vydra's opener.

Three days later, the 24-year-old inspired Leicester City's comeback win over Brighton & Hove Albion with his 62nd-minute equaliser before Ghana's Daniel Amartey secured all three points for the visitors at the Amex Stadium.

It did not just stop there for Rodgers’ side as they bagged an emphatic victory in their only league home in March with the 5-0 thumping of Sheffield United.

Iheanacho scored his first Premier League hat-trick in the game and he became the fifth Nigerian player to score three times in an English top-flight match.

His contributions in March took his Premier League tally to six goals after 16 appearances so far while Leicester City are third in the league table, with a point behind second-placed Manchester United.

Mahrez is the other African star in the eight-man selection after he produced man-of-the-match displays in Manchester City's wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton.

In addition to his performances, the Algeria international scored three goals in four Premier League matches for Pep Guardiola's side.

Iheanacho and Mahrez are set face-off after the international break with league leaders Manchester City scheduled for a trip to Leicester City on April 3.