Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers unsure of Daniel Amartey's return from injury

The Ghana international is yet to play a competitive game since he damaged his ankle during a Premier League fixture in October

boss Brendan Rodgers has stated that he is uncertain of Daniel Amartey's return before the end of the 2018-19 season.

Amartey suffered an ankle injury during the Foxes' 1-1 draw against back in October.

The injury forced the 24-year-old to go under the knife a few days later and he is yet to return to action with the rest of the squad.

Ahead of Leicester City's visit to on Saturday, Rodgers disclosed that the midfielder and Marc Albrighton are the two players out of the upcoming Premier League fixture with no timeframe for the Ghanaian's return.

“We're unsure if he'll (Amartey) return before the end of the season," Rodgers told club website.

"He is working hard, but we don’t have a timeline on that yet.

"Our team has been training very well. The spirit is high, and we’ve got another day to prepare. Thus far, everyone (else) is ok."

Before the setback, Amartey who extended his stay at the King Power Stadium in December has made 10 appearances across all competitions including seven starts in the English top-flight.