Legon Cities chief responds to financial loss concerns over Asamoah Gyan business

Royals CEO Terry Maxwell Aidam talks about benefits of the marquee signing despite his goal drought so far

Legon Cities chief executive officer Maxwell Terry Aidam has revealed the club will be far from running at a loss despite concerns about the returns from their big-money signing of Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan.

In October last year, the Royals broke the bank to bring the former Sunderland and Stade Rennais striker back home for the first time since leaving Liberty Professionals for Italian outfit Udinese in 2003.

Gyan has, however, been unable to make any significant impact on the pitch, largely due to health and fitness limitations which have seen him make only three Premier League appearances so far.

He is yet to find the back of the net or assist a goal in the colours of the Royals despite his fine scoring record prior to joining the club.

"Putting numbers to it, then I will tell you that unless you come to my office then we will see because Asamoah Gyan was signed as a footballer and for his brand essence," Aidam said as reported by Graphic Sports.

"You can attest to the fact that Asamoah Gyan coming to add to the Legon Cities brand has given us a big mileage.

"If you are looking at the numbers then you must look at my balance sheet. From where we sit, we have not got it 100 per cent, but we are almost breaking-even from bringing him on board in these worrying times of Covid."

Gyan has only just rejoined training after some time in the treatment room, his last appearance for the club coming in December.

"Asamoah Gyan will only play when he is fit and ready," said coach Bashir Hayford.

"When I was appointed as the head coach, he was nursing an injury but thankfully, he has returned to the training ground training with the players.

Article continues below

"I am only hoping that he will stay fit because he needs to play."

Legon Cities are currently caught up in a relegation fight midway through the season as they sit just one spot and two points above the dreaded zone.

The most capped player in Ghana's football history, Gyan is also the nation's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 internationals.