Leganes vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

With nothing left to play for, the Blancos boss could use the final games of the season to decide which areas of his squad are in need of an overhaul

will travel to face on Monday evening in a clash as Zinedine Zidane's side looks to contend with city rivals for the number two spot.

It will be a moot league game as Leganes have almost certainly secured their survival in La Liga for next season, while Real Madrid can only contend for a spot after looking likely to lose the Spanish league title to .

The likes of Isco, Gareth Bale and Marcelo will be eager to prove their worth as they look to fight for a spot in Zidane's teams for next year.

Game Leganes vs Real Madrid Date Monday, April 15 Time 8pm BST / 3pm EST Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be streamed via Eleven Sports 1.

UK TV channel Online stream N /A Eleven Sports 1

Squads & Team News

Position Leganes squad Goalkeepers Navas, Luca, Moha, Courtois Defenders Vallejo, Ramos, Varane, Odriozoloa, Reguilon, Nacho, Carvajal Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos, Llorente Forwards Mariano, Benzema, Bale, Vazquez

Oscar Rodriguez as is ineligible to play against his parent club, so Javier Eraso could be slotted in in his absence.

Kenneth Omeruo has picked up a knock, while Guido Carrillo has returned from suspension though Youssef En-Nesyri is still an injury doubt.

Potential Leganes starting XI: Cuellar; Tarin, Siovas, Bustinza; Nyom, Perez, Vesga, Silva; Eraso; Braithwaite, Carrillo.

Position Real Madrid squad Goalkeepers Navas, Luca, Moha, Courtois Defenders Vallejo, Ramos, Varane, Odriozola, Reguilon, Nacho, Carvajal, Marcelo Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos, Llorente Forwards Mariano, Benzema, Bale, Vazquez

Vinicius Junior and Thibaut Courtois are both still absent for the game.

Sergio Ramos is injured, which could mean Nacho filling in for him in defence.

Potential Real Madrid starting XI: Navas; Odriozola, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Asensio.

Betting & Match Odds

Real Madrid are 7/10 favourites to get back to winning ways with bet365 . Leganes are priced at 15/4, while a draw is 3/1.

Match Preview

Real Madrid have enjoyed a return to form following Zidane's return as manager after they were eliminated from the Champions League round of 16 at the hands of dark horses .

Los Blancos have won four of their last five La Liga fixtures – losing 2-1 to just once in early April – though will finish the season trophy-less following disappointing form in Europe, the and La Liga.

Dani Carvajal, who is back with the team after picking up an injury during the defeat to Ajax, has described his own season as "a fail" – going on to say that all of his Real Madrid team-mates have fallen well short of their high standards.

"I'd give myself a four, a fail. I go with what the group is, and we've not done things well," he told Marca.

"It's football, but we haven't given the best we could give. For what reason, I couldn't tell you. But none of us have been at our best.

"We've been together for many years and we know each other. That has been the key, but this year we haven't fought for anything."

The 27-year-old also referenced the loss of star striker Cristiano Ronaldo to as a key factor of his side's struggles this campaign:

"It's clear that when a player hits 50 goals you have to try to find them from somewhere else," he explained.

"There have been times when we scored many goals but also conceded. We had anxiety and it cost us points."

Karim Benzema has emerged as the club's leading goal-scorer this season with 17 goals scored in La Liga, but his return falls short of the legacy of the international.

With Real Madrid not contending for any trophies this season, Zidane's attention could turn to the transfer market as they look to fill the void of a CR7-shaped hole.