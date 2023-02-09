Leeds & USMNT star McKennie vows he 'can play under any manager' after 'quick' Marsch sacking

Weston McKennie insists he can play under any manager following the sacking of compatriot Jesse Marsch from Leeds United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds parted ways with Marsch following a seven-match winless run that culminated in a 1-0 Premier League defeat to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest. USMNT midfielder McKennie was brought in at Elland Road at the behest of Marsch and made his debut in that narrow loss to Forest. The midfielder, after helping to hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw, admitted he will "miss" his fellow countryman on the sidelines but remains determined to do well under a new coach.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We will miss him obviously but at the same time we’re focused on the job and getting points. The new staff that came in at such short notice knew the job as well. We came here and took a point from Old Trafford, hopefully we can get all three next time at Elland Road," he told Stadium Astro.

"For me, it was probably the quickest manager change I’ve had. But I know I can play under any manager and hopefully we will find someone who fits us well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie made his first start against the Red Devils in an all-American midfield along with Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson. They put in a decent shift in midfield as the hosts struggled to get a foothold in the game, with Fred and Marcel Sabitzer featuring in the absence of the suspended Casemiro. Whether McKennie is kept in the team under a new manager - who could be current Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola - remains to be seen.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? The Premier League strugglers will be back in action on Sunday in the reverse fixture against Manchester United at Elland Road, with caretaker manager Michael Skubala due to remain in charge.