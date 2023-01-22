Leeds United vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Leeds United against Brentford in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Leeds United are set to take on Brentford at Elland Road in a mouth-watering Premier League encounter on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into this one on the back of a thumping 5-2 win over Cardiff City in an FA Cup third round replay but they are yet to win a match in their last five Premier League outings, losing thrice and drawing twice.

Brentford, on the other hand, are yet to lose a game in the Premier League since the season resumed after the 2022 World Cup. They have won their last three Premier League games which include a convincing win over Liverpool.

Leeds United will be desperate for a win at their home considering they are only two points clear of the relegation zone.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Leeds United vs Brentford date & kick-off time

Game: Leeds United vs Brentford Date: January 22, 2023 Kick-off: 9:00 am ET, 2:00 pm GMT, 7:30 pm IST Venue: Elland Road, Leeds

How to watch Leeds United vs Brentford on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD and Sky Sports Premier League will be showing the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.

The Star Sports network has broadcast rights for Premier League games in India, with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock Premium UK Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League/Ultra HDR Sky Go India Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Leeds United team news & squad

Long-term absentees Archie Gray and Stuart Dallas will miss out, while Crysencio Summerville (ankle injury) and Adam Forshaw (groin issue) are also out for this game.

Jess Marsch could make some changes in the lineup that faced Cardiff in the FA during the week. Ilan Meslier is likely to come back into the team, replacing Joel Robles in goal, while Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling could be back in the starting XI.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Ayling, Cooper, Firpo; Roca, Adams; Aaronson, Gnonto, Harrison; Rodrigo

Position Players Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson, Robels Defenders Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Kristensen, Hjelde, Drameh, Wober Midfielders Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Harrison, Adams, Gyabi, Sinisterra, Klich Forwards Bamford, Moreno, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Sinisterra

Brentford team news & squad

Brentford will miss the services of Pontus Jansson (hamstring injury) and Frank Onyeka (thigh injury). Shandon Baptiste is slowly recovering from a groin problem but he is unlikely to feature against Leeds on Sunday.

Aaron Hickey might get selected in the squad after remaining out of action since October due to an ankle injury. Rico Henry will be available for selection after missing the tie against Bournemouth last weekend due to a calf strain.

Brentford possible XI: Raya; Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa