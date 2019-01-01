Leeds United trolled by Pizza Hut

A brief twitter exchange between the two escalated quickly with the English club walking away second best

As Leeds United attempt to deal with the fallout from Marcelo Bielsa's spying, the club's social media team bit off more than they could chew when Pizza Hut came calling.

Leeds are the centre of attention right now after Bielsa admitted to spying on every team in the Championship and gave an hour-long press conference detailing his meticulous preparation for each game.

Pizza Hut's Twitter account was one of many to take a bold crack at the club with the resulting exchange with United resulting in some top-class banter.

— Pizza Hut Restaurants (@pizzahutuk) January 17, 2019

— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 17, 2019

— Pizza Hut Restaurants (@pizzahutuk) January 17, 2019

Leeds of course haven't won silverware since they took out the English first-division in 1992 allowing for Pizza Hut to deliver one hell of a burn.

The spying saga surrounding Leeds continues to swirl this week ahead of a game against Stoke with Bielsa going at lengths to explain himself on Wednesday.

"I’ve already said that I’m the one responsible," he said.

"The club are not responsible whatsoever. The person who did it followed my orders.

Article continues below

"Many condemned me saying it was immoral, unethical and violated fair play. Some say it was cheating. The club felt obliged to make public excuses to Derby.

"I assume the fact that my behaviour is observed. I observed all the rivals and we watched all the training sessions of the opponents before we played against them.

"It’s not a violation of law. We can discuss if it’s right or wrong. I didn’t have bad intentions nor did I try and get an unfair sporting advantage."