Leeds pushing to complete deal for £31m-rated McKennie after positive talks with Juventus over USMNT star

Leeds are reportedly pushing to get a transfer deal for Weston McKennie done “as soon as possible”, with the American already agreeing personal terms.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international is prepared to swap life with Serie A giants Juventus for a Premier League relegation battle at Elland Road, with the 24-year-old midfielder opening himself him to a winter move to England.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A potential stumbling block has been Juve’s reported £31 million ($38m) asking price, but Fabrizio Romano claims that “positive” talks were held between the two clubs on Thursday and an agreement may be edging closer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: McKennie has been in Turin since the summer of 2020, when he completed an initial loan switch to Italy from Bundesliga side Schalke, and has taken in 65 appearances for the Bianconeri across two-and-a-half seasons, while also figuring for the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds are eager to get reinforcements on board during the January window as they currently sit just one point above the Premier League drop zone, with American coach Jesse Marsch already working with fellow countrymen Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams in West Yorkshire.