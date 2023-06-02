Leeds' Premier League relegation blamed on 'signing half the US Men’s National Team who weren't very good'

Leeds may have avoided relegation from the Premier League had they not signed so many United States internationals, according to Peterborough's owner.

McKennie, Tyler & Aaronson joined Leeds

USMNT stars could not keep them up

Peterborough chief blamed American trio

WHAT HAPPENED? Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie were all part of the Leeds squad this season but the USMNT stars were unable to help the Elland Road club escape the trap door, as they finished second-bottom of the Premier League. Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony feels the presence of the trio and director of football Victor Orta played key roles in their dismal campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Yes, they got relegated because they signed half the US Men’s National Team who weren’t very good," he said on TalkSport. "And a director of football who was there prior, who if he was made of chocolate he would eat himself. Lots of things have probably happened that Andrea [Radrizzani, Leeds chairman] would regret.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson and Adams joined Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig respectively last summer, while McKennie joined on loan from Juventus in January. Aaronson scored one and set up three goals across 36 league appearances, while McKennie got one assist in his 19 games.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Aaronson's future is up in the air as he currently has an active relegation clause. Adams is also expected to leave Elland Road, despite sending Whites fans an emotional message recently. Meanwhile, McKennie's loan spell ended under a cloud with many Leeds fans unhappy with his performances.