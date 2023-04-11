Leeds ordered to pay HUGE fee to ex-player Jean Kevin Augustin over breach of contract

Leeds United have been ordered to pay Jean-Kevin Augustin £24.5million (€27.9m) after being found guilty of a breach in contract.

Forward registered complaint over breach of contract

Leeds found guilty by FIFA

The club has appealed against the decision

WHAT HAPPENED? The Basel forward registered an official complaint against the Premier League club to FIFA's dispute resolution chamber over an alleged breach of contract.

According to The Athletic, the committee has ruled partially in favour of the player and has ordered Leeds to pay £24.5 million (€27.9m), representing the player's approximate wages for five years on a reported salary of €90,000 per week. However, the club has appealed against FIFA's decision.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following Leeds' promotion to the Premier League, the Whites were ordered to pay the full €21 million (£18m) transfer fee for Augustin agreed with Leipzig, as the contract contained a purchase obligation of a similar amount if they were promoted to the top tier.

However, in December 2022, the case was officially closed after an 'amicable resolution' which saw Leeds pay £15.5m in settlement fees to RB Leipzig.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Augustin made just three appearances for Leeds during his brief stay at Elland Road before he joined Nantes in the summer of 2020 as a free agent. Leeds and Leipzig provided a written declaration that they did not have any rights over the player's registration.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Augustin will hope to be in action against Nice in the first leg of Basel's Europa Conference League quarter-final tie on Thursday. Leeds, meanwhile, will host Liverpool on April 18 in a Premier League fixture.