- McKennie retains starting spot
- Aaronson on the bench
- Allardyce takes charge of first game at Leeds
WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds will face Manchester City in Big Sam's debut match, with the former England manager brought in to help the club survive the last four games of the season. McKennie has retained his place in the XI despite recent criticisms of his form, with fellow U.S. men's national team star Brenden Aaronson named on the bench. Allardyce did make one big change, though, going with Joel Robles over Illan Meslier in goal.
Leeds starting XI: Robles, Kristensen, Wober, Firpo, Ayling, Forshaw, Roca, Harrison, McKennie, Gnonto, Bamford.
Subs: Meslier, Struijk, Koch, Georginio, Summerville, Gray, Aaronson, Greenwood, Rodrigo.
Manchester City starting XI: Ederson, Ake, Akanji, Laporte, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Alvarez, Lewis, Haaland, Foden, Mahrez.
Subs: Ortega, Walker, Dias, Phillips, Stones, Grealish, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Gomez.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds find themselves in severe relegation danger heading into the final stretch of the season as they enter the meeting with City in 17th place in the table. The Whites are only ahead of Nottingham Forest on goal difference, with 18th-placed Forest having a chance to pick up points this weekend against bottom-of-the-league Southampton as Leeds face the seemingly unstoppable champions-elect Man City.
WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? It doesn't get much easier for Leeds after Saturday's match, as they'll then look ahead to a fixture against Newcastle next weekend at Elland Road.
